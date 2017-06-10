'Overwatch' Anniversary Event News: Blizzard Ends Celebration With Double XP Weekend Event

The Anniversary event of "Overwatch" will be coming to a close with a bang, with Blizzard Entertainment giving gamers a chance to earn loot boxes twice as fast this weekend.

(Photo: Facebook/PlayOverwatch)A promotional photo of the video game "Overwatch."

As previously announced by the company in a blog post published in the video game's official website, all "Overwatch" players who log in from June 8 and until June 12 can earn double the experience while they play the game on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Windows PC.

"It's been an incredible year, and we're so thankful you were a part of it," Blizzard said in the blog post.

"Thank you so much for your support, passion, feedback, and enthusiasm," the company wrote. "We hope to see you in-game this weekend and wish you many awesome adventures in the year to come."

The double experience multiplier event this weekend will apply to "nearly all sources of in-game XP." This includes XP earned from time spent in matches, completing matches, completing consecutive matches, winning a match, backfilling a match in progress and earning medals.

However, Blizzard made it very clear that the only one that will not be doubled is the 1,500 XP gain received by players from their first win of the day.

The double XP weekend, which is supposed to cap this year's Anniversary event for "Overwatch," could also be an opportunity for gamers to earn the video game's newest and highly sought-after legendary skins.

Blizzard launched the double XP weekend event on Thursday, June 8, at 5 p.m. PT, and it will officially end on Monday, June 12, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The Anniversary event for "Overwatch" kicked off on Tuesday, May 23, in celebration of the popular video game's first birthday. The event involved the unveiling of more than 100 new cosmetic items, which include 11 legendary character skins.

The double XP event for "Overwatch" this weekend will conclude on June 12, which also marks the official closing of the game's anniversary celebration this year.