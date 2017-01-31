Pagani Huayra Roadster Release Date, Specs News: Open-Top Supercar to Have Huayra BC's V12 Engine

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pagani Automobili continues to tease the Huayra Roadster ahead of the supercar's global debut at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show this March.

Facebook/PaganiAutomobili A teaser image for the Pagani Huayra Roadster.

While previous teasers from Pagani only previewed specific components of the Huayra Roadster, the latest teaser shows the full bodywork of the upcoming open-top supercar — albeit still camouflaged by decals. Although, the most intriguing part of the teaser is the caption that came alongside the image.

"We realized the Pagani Huayra BC was an incredible piece of Engineering so all this technology was built into the Pagani Huayra Roadster," said Horacio Pagani, founder and CEO of Pagani Automobili.

It is now expected that the Huayra Roadster will be based on the special edition Huayra BC, which was introduced last year as a more extreme version of the Huayra Coupe. It is powered by a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged Mercedes-AMG V12 engine that delivers a whopping 789 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the wheels via a seven-speed manual transmission and allows the supercar to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) in just 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 225 mph.

According to reports, the Huayra Roadster will be about 50 kilograms heavier than the Huayra BC, which means that the upcoming supercar will not be as fast as the latter. However, this kind of performance will still make the Huayra Roadster one of the fastest open-top vehicles in the market.

Pagani also previously revealed that the Huayra Roadster is "the most complicated project we have ever undertaken" and that in order to differentiate itself from the Huayra Coupe, the automaker decided to give it a slightly more aggressive shape.

The Pagani Huayra Roadster is made from carbon fiber and will feature an active, adjustable aerodynamic system. Only 100 examples of the supercar will be made so despite its steep price tag — said to be about $1.4 million — it is expected to be sold out in no time.

To learn more about the Pagani Huayra Roadster, be sure to check out the Geneva Motor Show, to be held at the Palexpo convention center from March 9 to 19.