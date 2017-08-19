NY Pastor Leaves Trump's Evangelical Advisory Board Citing 'Deepening Conflict in Values'

(Photo: The Christian Post/Leonardo Blair) Dr. A.R. Bernard, founder and CEO of the Christian Cultural Center, New York City's largest evangelical congregation, and one of the largest independent churches in America, speaks at the closing ceremony of the "Movement Day Global Cities" conference at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City on Thursday, October 27, 2016.

One of the ministers serving on President Trump's Evangelical Advisory Board has resigned from the group, citing a "deepening conflict in values" between himself and the administration.

Pastor A.R. Bernard, 64, a former banker and founding pastor of the Christian Cultural Center, a Brooklyn megachurch, released a statement Friday afternoon noting that he was considered himself an "unlikely" individual in the current political and social climate and was willing to serve on this particular council in order "to shape the future of our nation on issues of faith and our inner cities."

"However, it became obvious that there was a deepening conflict in values between myself and the administration," he continued.

"I quietly stepped away from the board several months ago, and submitted my formal letter of resignation as of Tuesday, Aug. 15. I am always grateful and honored by any opportunity to serve my country."

CP contacted Bernard on Friday for comment and will update this article with any response we receive.

In a statement shared with The Christian Post from advisory council member and former vice president of communications at Liberty University, Johnnie Moore said that he has the deepest respect for Bernard.

"Sometimes, friends disagree and that doesn't change our commitment to our shared faith and friendship. We have every intention to continue to extend invitations to him to contribute his perspective on issues important to all of us," he said.

Bernard's announcement follows comments made earlier this week by Howard-John Wesley, pastor of Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia. A widely circulated Instagram post from Wesley listed the names of advisers on the board and decried the fact that none of them had stepped down from their roles, noting that several business leaders have departed Trump's manufacturing council in light of the president's comments about the racial turmoil and violence in Charlottesville.

"Shame when business is more righteous than church," Wesley wrote, adding the hashtags #staywoke, #loveisgreaterthanhate and #shame.

Earlier this week at a news conference at Trump Tower on Tuesday, President Trump condemned white supremacists, but stirred controversy when he asserted that there were some "fine people" in Charlottesville among those protesting the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. He further inquired why the "alt-left," also known as Antifa, had not been criticized by the media for their part in the violence.

Thus far, the rest of Trump's evangelical advisers have stuck with him, saying they have a moral obligation to continue to serve.

"What we may say to the president privately in calling him out, or expressing our concerns about anything he or a member of his team might do ... people want us to expose the president or to express our disdain for this, that or the other. That's not our responsibility as I view it," said Evangelical Advisory Board member Jack Graham, who pastors the Dallas-area Prestonwood Baptist Church in an interview with CP Friday afternoon.

Pastor Mark Burns, who leads The Harvest Praise & Worship Center in Easley, South Carolina, stated emphatically on Twitter Friday night: "I will NEVER RESIGN or Abandon @POTUS over #Charlottesville. He needs his spiritual advisers more than ever."