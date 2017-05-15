Pastor Tries to Imitate Jesus's Miracle Of Walking On Water — But Drowns and Gets Devoured By 3 Crocodiles

A pastor from Zimbabwe tried not just to imitate the miracle of Jesus Christ walking on the water (Matthew 14:22-33) but to even increase its level of difficulty level by walking across a river teeming with crocodiles.

(PHOTO: PIXABAY)

Sadly, he failed.

Pastor Jonathan Mthethwa of the Saint of the Last Days Church tried to do a "Jesus miracle act" to show that faith can move mountains or, in his case, turn crocodiles into stepping stones on the water.

He then gathered his congregants at the banks of a river known as Crocodile River for a personal demonstration of his faith.

However, according to the Daily Post, the pastor drowned and was seen by his church members being devoured by three crocodiles.

"The pastor taught us about faith on Sunday last week," Deacon Nkosi, a member of the church, was quoted as saying. "He promised he would demonstrate his faith to us today, but he unfortunately ended up drowning and getting eaten by three large crocodiles in front of us."

He said the pastor fasted and prayed the whole week before they went to the river in his effort to convince them of the power of faith.

"We still don't understand how this happened," Nkosi added.

He said Pastor Mthethwa walked for about 30 meters into the river before the crocodiles appeared from nowhere and attacked him.

"They finished him in a couple of minutes. All that was left of him when they finished eating him is a pair of sandals and his underwear floating above the water," Nkosi said.

The church members called for emergency rescuers, but the pastor was already dead when they arrived 30 minutes later.

Another African pastor also allegedly tried to replicate Jesus' "walk on the water" miracle a few years back but also drowned as a result.

Pastor Franck Kabele, 35, of Gabon, reportedly told his congregation that he could reenact the same miracles Jesus did as written in the Bible.

He invited his congregants to watch him perform the miracle in Libreville, Gabon's capital. He told them that he would cross an estuary by foot, which is normally a 20-minute boat ride. But soon after entering the water, Kabele found himself completely submerged and drowned.

Another failed attempt to replicate a biblical miracle was reported in Nigeria where a self-proclaimed prophet claimed that he could also walk into a den full of lions and stay there unharmed just like what Daniel did (Daniel 6) as written in the Bible.

Ignoring the zoo keepers, the prophet reportedly entered a cage full of lions. After entering the lions' den, he was mauled to death by the animals.