This Saturday: A Nationwide Protest For Life!

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

Anti-abortion protesters are expected to gather at nearly 200 Planned Parenthood facilities across the nation Saturday to rally support for an ongoing effort aimed at urging the federal government to defund the abortion giant.

#ProtestPP, a coalition of state and national pro-life groups primarily sponsored by Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, Created Equal and the Pro-Life Action League will voice their opposition to the federal funding of Planned Parenthood on Saturday with various forms of protests at the organization's facilities.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/nationwide-protests-to-hit-planned-parenthood-facilities-saturday-174347/#fFlzLWg63qsGT123.99

