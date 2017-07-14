'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Updates, Latest News: First-Person-Only Servers to Go Live Soon

"Playerunknown's Battlegrounds" will add a feature in its next update that might make the game all the more challenging for players. Game creator Brendan Green announced that they will be adding first-person-only servers to "Playeruknown's Battlegrounds," which will be available in the next monthly update.

Facebook/playbattlegrounds A promotional image for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds"

Currently, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" can be played on both first- and third-person modes, and players are allowed to switch between them freely. The third-person mode, however, gives a huge advantage to players as it allows them to adjust the camera and see over covers or turn corners without having to expose themselves to attack. First-person is crucial for shooting indoors or going around obstacles.

Having the first-person-only servers puts players on equal footing and will the game even more difficult. However, Green explained that the players will not be forced to play on first-person servers and can still continue playing in third-person servers if they prefer, IGN reported.

Upon its release, the first-person servers will initially be available to North American and European solo and duo gamers. Bluehole will make them available to other regions at a later date, GameSpot reports.

"We will use data from these modes to further polish the system and then expand it further," Bluehole said.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has been gifting players with cool new features with every update. Bluehold announced that the game will soon feature a zombie mode, and two new maps will also be added in the near future.

At this year's E3 Expo, Bluehole also revealed that it will roll out a full 3D replay mode for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" as well as new vaulting and climbing mechanisms for players.

An Xbox One version for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is also in the works.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" usually release monthly updates in the final week of each month, so the first-person servers will be available in the next few weeks.