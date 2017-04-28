PlayStation Plus May 2017 Free Games List Out Now

PlayStation Plus subscribers may start downloading the free games in next month's lineup starting May 2.

Facebook/Tales-from-the-Borderlands"Tales from the Borderlands" is part of the free games in the PS Plus May lineup.

Sony has recently dropped the titles included in the PlayStation Plus free games list for May. According to Express, the two games that will be available for the PS4 are "Alienation" and "Tales from the Borderlands." The first one is a 2016 shooter and role-playing video game developed by Housemarque. It follows the adventures of UNX, a military group fighting aliens intent on invading Earth.

"Tales from the Borderlands" is based on the Borderlands series and was released in 2014. It is an episodic interactive comedy graphic adventure sci-fi video game where the two protagonists, Rhys and Fiona, search for treasures in the Vaults on the planet Pandora.

Meanwhile, "Blood Knights" and "Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants" will be available for PS3. "Blood Knights" is a 2013 action RPG published and developed by German-based Kalypso Media and Deck13 Interactive. It follows the adventures of a vampire hunter named Jeremy and his vampire mate Alysa, as they search for an important artifact.

"Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants" is the third part of the business simulation game also published by Kalypso Media. The game is set in the 16th and 17th centuries, where a young Spanish commoner arrives in the Caribbean and falls in love with the alluring daughter of the Viceroy.

Finally, for PS Vita, subscribers can get their copy of "Laser Disco Defenders" and "Type: Rider." The first is a 2016 shooter game by Excalibur Games and Out of Bounds Games Limited. The main goal is to defeat the evil Lord Monotone. "Type: Rider," on the other hand, is Cosmografik Studio and BulkyPix's typographic video game, also released last year.

Unfortunately for those who were expecting "Crypt of the Necrodancer," the Brace Yourself Games indie game was not included in the lineup. Other predicted titles like "Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition," "God of War 3 Remastered" and "Thumper" also did not make the cut.