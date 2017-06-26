'Pokemon GO' Coin Bonus Timer Resets at Midnight Local Time

Players of Niantic's popular augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon GO" can collect a maximum of 50 coins when Pokemon are stationed in gyms. To take advantage of the coin bonus, it would be best if players know when the timer resets.

Photo caption: "Pokemon GO" allows players to receive bonus coins for having Pokemon stationed in gyms.

Recent reports suggest that the coin bonus timer actually resets at midnight, which is contrary to previous allegations about the timer resetting every 24 hours. As of late, more and more players have attested to receiving their fair share of coins late at night up until midnight. To note, the clock resets at midnight, local time.

Receiving those coins, however, will not be an easy task as Pokemon will have to return from the gym first. And trainers cannot simply recall their stationed Pokemon. They have to be defeated by other players to return home.

Trainers have not been too fond of the coin limit. It would not be surprising if Niantic decides to revamp the system given that they have done this before. Merely 24 hours after launching the coin bonus, the developers opted to change their rules. Initially, players could not receive the bonus if they will not stay in the gym for at least an hour. Niantic reduced the time to 10 minutes.

On a different note, Niantic recently created a new way to punish users of third-party apps. Instead of banning cheaters from the game, they will be given the mark of shame. The developers have always frowned upon trainers who choose to play the game this way. To level the playing field, the developers have decided to implement measures that will not affect the multiplayer scene.

Cheaters will find a slash in the inventory. More importantly, Pokemon will reportedly not behave in a way that trainers want them to. Players who participate in such dishonest acts will also be unable to enjoy raid battles and the expanded gym update.

