'Pokémon GO' Game Update: Anniversary Message Mentions 'Collaborative Group Gameplay'

As "Pokémon GO's" first anniversary draws near, developer Niantic has issued a message to thank its avid players and supporters while dropping some hints about the next major update to the game.

Niantic, Inc.A promotional photo of the mobile game "Pokémon GO."

Things started to sound really interesting when Niantic mentioned the phrase "collaborative group gameplay" in the middle part of its "Pokémon GO" pre-anniversary message.

That particular part of the statement, which was posted earlier last week, read: "Soon thereafter, you can look forward to a new update focused on collaborative group gameplay features that will get you playing 'Pokémon GO' in fun new ways."

There is a great chance that what Niantic meant with "collaborative group gameplay" is simply co-op gameplay — a game update that has always been requested and is rumored to arrive in the game this year.

Before the said pre-anniversary message was published, major hints were dropped by no less that Niantic's executives.

Just late last month, their Global Marketing Lead, Archit Bhargava, received several awards for "Pokémon GO" at the 21st Webby Awards where he shared a very cryptic one-line acceptance speech: "This summer, we'll be legendary."

Many fans were quick to relive their speculations that a major game overhaul would be arriving this summer that would include co-op gameplay when fighting Gym Battles, plus the addition of an array of Legendary Pokémon.

The term "legendary" has also been dropped by Niantic officials. In April, Asia General Manager Yoshiji Kawashima and Asian General Marketing Manager Kenji Suka talked to K-Tai Watch (via BGR) where they mentioned a legendary event that would happen in summer.

On the other hand, the pre-anniversary message also contained several other announcements for "Pokémon GO trainers."

As Niantic explained: "To kick things off, we will be hosting the Solstice Event starting on June 13, 2017. This in-game event will feature Fire-type and Ice-type Pokémon, huge XP bonuses for throwing Poké Balls accurately, and discounted Lucky Eggs in the in-game shop."

Meanwhile, developers have also reminded trainers that to prepare for the upcoming update, Gyms will be disabled temporarily.

Niantic is also holding the first real-world event for "Pokémon GO" called the Pokémon GO Fest Chicago that will occur on Saturday, July 22, at Grant Park of the said city. Tickets and other details for the event will be available on Monday, June 19, at 1 p.m. EDT on PokemonGoLive.com/Fest.