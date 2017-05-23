'Pokémon GO' Legendary Update, News: Niantic's Archit Bhagarva Teases 'Legendary' Summer

It is already being widely speculated that legendary Pokémon will be arriving on "Pokémon GO" this summer, but it seems that a Niantic executive may have recently confirmed the news indirectly.

Reuters/Kim Kyung Hoon'Pokemon GO' is a popular augmented-reality mobile game.

Niantic's Global Product Marketing Lead, Archit Bhagarva, teased as much when he took the stage at the recent Webby Awards to accept the honor for Best Mobile Game for "Pokémon GO." The entire awards show was uploaded on YouTube. Host Joel McHale introduced Bhagarva to the stage 18 minutes and 53 seconds into the video.

"This summer will be legendary," Bhagarva announced.

Unfortunately, Bhagarva was unable to further explain what he meant by his statement since speeches at the Webby Awards are kept notoriously short. However, it did manage to spark a frenzy among fans, as it is the closest confirmation of legendary Pokémon coming this summer.

Previously, Niantic Asia General Manager Yoshiji Kawashima teased a big event happening in the summer. And while he did not explicitly reveal that it would include the release of legendary Pokémon, fans were quick to jump to the very same conclusion.

Earlier this year, Niantic CEO John Hanke confirmed that the arrival of legendary Pokémon is definitely a part of the company's plans when it comes to "Pokémon GO." However, he failed to provide a specific release period, only revealing that the feature will take place within 2017.

"I can say with certainty that we will see it more this year," Hanke told the German edition of Wired (via Polygon).

Fans are already looking forward to catching legendary Pokémon like Articuno and Mewtwo. And by the looks of it and with the way things are going, they may not have to wait very long. Summer is arriving very soon, so fans should start practicing catching more difficult Pokémon. After all, if legendary ones are set to be introduced, obtaining them will probably not come easy.

Watch the Webby Awards below: