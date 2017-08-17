'Pokémon Go' News: Devs Confirm Worldwide Release of Shiny Pikachu

Twitter courtesy of @PokemonGoApp 'Pokémon Go' players may now start running into Shiny Pikachus

There is another new rare creature players can now run into inside "Pokémon Go" and it is none other than the Shiny Pikachu.

For those who may not have been able to keep up with recent happenings surrounding the game, the Shiny Pikachus were actually released first in Japan a few days ago as part of an event.

Now, the developers themselves recently confirmed on Twitter, that players all over the world can now run into this rare creature in the wild.

As seen in the image above, the Shiny variant of Pikachu differs in a few ways from the ordinary version. The most notable difference may be the color as the Shiny Pikachu features a deeper shade of yellow that almost looks orange-y.

Notably, with the Shiny Pikachu now inside the game, the other members of this particular Pokémon family – Pichu and Raichu – have likely been added as well.

Now, just because the Shiny Pikachu is present inside "Pokémon Go," that does not necessarily mean that players will be able to find this adorable creature right away.

Shiny Pokémon are notoriously difficult to find, and players may find themselves searching for these creatures for hours on end and having no luck whatsoever.

Over on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, some players even shared their experiences trying to capture the first Shiny Pokémon released, the Shiny Magikarp, and noted that it really can be a struggle.

There is a lot of luck involved in catching a Shiny Pokémon. Some players may run into one accidentally after just a few minutes, while others may spend months hunting one down, only for the coveted creature to continually elude their grasp.

Shiny variants exist as well for other Pokémon, but it remains unclear when those may be added.

More news about "Pokémon Go" should be made available in the near future.