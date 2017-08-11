'Pokémon Go' News: Shiny Pikachu Available for Players in Japan, Currently Spawning in the Wild

Shiny Raichu and Pichu believed to have been added as well

Pokémon official website The Shiny variant of Pikachu is reportedly present inside 'Pokémon Go'

It looks like there are more new rare creatures present inside "Pokémon Go," but instead of being Legendary types, these are of the Shiny variety.

Apparently, one of the important things that happened during the recent game-related event that took place in Yokohama, Japan, was the release of the Shiny Pikachu.

In a post on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, "sts_ssp" shared some images showing off the Shiny Pikachu.

As fans can see, the Shiny Pikachu does not appear that different from the regular variant, though players will likely notice the deeper shade of yellow that almost borders on being a blend of yellow and orange that the rarer creature features.

The Shiny Pikachu can apparently be encountered in the wild, and there is even more good news for Shiny hunters as two more rare creatures have reportedly been added, with those being the other members of this particular Pokémon family.

If "Pokémon Go" players somehow manage to get their hands on Shiny Pikachu, then it can reportedly evolve into a Shiny Raichu.

The Shiny Pichu is also expected to be present in the game, though as Attack of the Fanboy noted, this particular Pokémon may still be inside an egg the first time a player comes across it.

For now, it appears as though the Shiny members of the Pikachu have only shown up in Japan, though it should only be a matter of time before they travel to other parts of the world.

One more thing, even if the Shiny Pikachus are released worldwide, players may still have a tough time finding them. Shiny creatures are significantly harder to track down than their regular counterparts, so it may take a while before players encounter them.

More news about Shiny Pikachu and any other additions coming to "Pokémon Go" should be made available in the near future.