'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Latest TCG Expansion Review: Some Players Deem 'Guardians Rising' Is 'Basic'

Developers of "Pokémon Sun and Moon" recently released the trading card game expansion called "Guardians Rising." While the name of the new content sounds interesting, some blogs dedicated to matters concerning the "Pokémon" trading card game deem it is pretty basic.

Facebook/PokemonPromotional photo for "Pokemon Sun & Moon"

As described by developers, the new expansion will let players "visit Alola for Pokémon fun, from the beaches to the mountain peaks—and discover new traditions and new challenges!"

"Meet the island guardians Tapu Koko-GX and Tapu Lele-GX, and sharpen your skills with Kahuna Hala and Captain Mallow! Be amazed by the secret powers of Kommo-o-GX, Lycanroc-GX, Metagross-GX, Sylveon-GX, Toxapex-GX, Vikavolt-GX, and many more," developers added.

However, according to the blog Pokémon TCG Headquarters, "despite its name and theme, 'Guardians Rising' is a fairly basic expansion." The blog added that even if the Tapu family is highlighted, the expansion has "no direct theme," further explaining that "'Guardians Rising' is more like an extension of the Sun & Moon Base Set."

Some of the title's strongest cards, which belong to the S-Tier, are the best among the bunch and the Tapu Koko GX stands outs, especially since it is the Pokémon seen on the newest expansion's posters.

However, some also believe that the Tapu Lele GX is an "overall better card" mainly because it is a fusion between a Mewtwo-EX and Jirachi-EX. This card is believed to come in handy to beef up any deck.

Meanwhile, the blog also took note that the "Guardians Rising" expansion comes with interesting cards that help players get a good deck strategy. One celebrated card is the tool remover card. However, another cool thing about it is it does not only replace cards, it can also take away an entire Stadium, which explains why it is represented by a large and intimidating blower.

According to Gamasutra, the "Guardians Rising" expansion for "Pokémon Sun and Moon" actually comes with more than 140 new cards — 12 of them are Pokémon-GX hybrids — while three work as supporter cards.