'Pretty Little Liars' Star Troian Bellisario Opens Up About Mental Illness That 'Almost Killed' Her

Troian Bellisario recently shared with her fans about her struggle with an eating disorder, which she said has become a danger to her well-being in the past.

The "Pretty Little Liars" star contributed a piece to Lenny Letter, which published her account on Tuesday, July 18. In her personal essay, Bellisario shared with readers her journey towards understanding her body despite her mental health issues.

She wrote how her brain has made inconceivable demands of her body. "There is a part of my brain that defies logic," the 31-year old star wrote in her piece. She shared with readers how her mind somehow convinced her that living on 300 calories per day was too much, even.

"It almost killed me, and you can see that even though I have lived in recovery for ten years now, it still finds loads of fun, insidious ways to thwart me to this day," Bellisario added. She continued on, noting how she made it through with the support of family, friends and her loving partner, as well as a long regimen of medical and mental care.

Bellisario has also just launched a film called "Feed," where she drew on her personal experience with struggling with anorexia for her performance, according to CNN.

Even now, after intense medical and mental intervention, the star still finds herself occasionally struggling with her mental issues. "I am practiced at ignoring [my disease], for the most part, but it's still there, finding new ways to undermine me," she wrote.

"Pretty Little Liars," where Bellisario plays Spencer Hasting, has just concluded its seventh season on Freeform. She is currently married to "Suits" star Patrick J. Adams, who reportedly found her recent self-revelation film "difficult," according to Entertainment Tonight.

"He was really supportive in the way that he was like, really watching me," Bellisario said. "[He was] really protective of me," the actress added.