Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engagement News: 'Suits' Star Wears Gold Ring from Beau

Did Prince Harry put a ring on Meghan Markle's finger? Yes, but not to propose marriage. It looks like the royal took his relationship with the actress to another level by gifting her with a shiny gold band.

USA NetworkMeghan Markle as Rachel Zane in "Suits."

The "Suits" actress was recently spotted wearing a gold band around her thumb, which Prince Harry reportedly bought himself. Sources told The Daily Mail that Markle only takes off the ring whenever she's filming scenes as Rachel Zane for "Suits" season 7.

The source added that Harry gave Meghan the ring about six weeks ago. "She's happily told people on set that it is from him and said it is a little too big so she is always careful not to lose sight of it," the source revealed.

The ring is the latest of the many gifts the prince has given his girlfriend. Previously, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sported a blue and white woven bracelet. He also reportedly gave her a £5,000 Cartier Love bracelet.

Markle was also seen wearing a necklace with the initials H and M, as well as a gold arrow ring that has the letter H on it.

The news about the ring once again ignited Prince Harry and Markle engagement rumors. According to Vogue, Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship her seal of approval.

As for the possible setting for their wedding, a spokesperson for Westminster Abbey said the couple could exchange vows in the said church, where Prince William and Kate Middleton were also wed in 2011.

"The Abbey follows the General Synod Ruling of 2002. Since then it has been possible for divorced people to be married in the Church of England," the spokesperson told Express U.K. Markle was previously married to businessman Trevor Engelson until their divorce in August 2013.