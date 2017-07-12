Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Engagement News: Actress Shops for Bridal Gown?

USA Network Shown in this image is Meghan Markle as Rachel in the legal drama TV series "Suits."

"Suits" actress Meghan Markle was reportedly spotted looking at bridal gowns in Toronto, Canada together with her friends. The news sparked speculation about Markle's rumored engagement to her boyfriend, Prince Harry.

The Sun reported that Markle was shopping with her friends in Canada when she decided to try on a couple of bridal gowns just for fun. A source revealed that her friends "all thought she looked gorgeous" in the wedding gowns she tried on.

Among Markle's choices were two gowns from Toronto-based designer Paloma Blanca. One, however, was a two-piece stunner that exposed the midriff area. The "Suits" actress joked that the dress might not fit royal protocol.

She joked she could not walk down the aisle of Westminster Abbey in it," the source said. Westminster Abbey has a long history of being a venue for royal weddings. It is where Prince William and Kate Middleton married in 2011.

The source added that even though Harry has not proposed yet, their engagement is "very much on the cards."

There has been a lot of talk about Harry and Markle's future engagement, especially as sources reveal that the couple is very serious about the relationship. To express his commitment, Harry has gifted the "Suits" actress a gold band. Even though the ring is not intended to be an engagement or wedding ring (it is worn on the thumb), it nevertheless sparked speculation that he may propose to her soon.

According to The Daily Mail, Harry also gave her a Cartier Love which, due to its design, can be taken off rarely because it can only be opened with a screwdriver.

Markle returned to Toronto early in July after a 10-day vacation in London with Harry. The royal, on the other hand, visited children and players at Headingley Carnegie Stadium as part of his new role as the patron of the Royal Football League.

Meanwhile, Markle will return as Rachel Zane in "Suits" season 7.