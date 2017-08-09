'Princess Principal' Episode 6 Spoilers: More Spy Missions Await Ange and Crew; Will Chise Be Featured Again Soon?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese spy-action anime series "Princess Principal."

Chise, the fifth member of Ange's alliance, has been introduced in a surprisingly emotional episode that brought both tragedy and more promise to the series. Although there is no knowing what case will be featured next, fans are already looking forward to seeing what else the Japanese anime series, "Princess Principal," has in store.

The series has been employing a nonlinear type of storytelling, featuring each numbered case in no particular order. So, even though Chise's first encounter with Ange was shown this week, there is no knowing whether she will even be around the following week.

To date, the series has show cases 13, 1, 2, 9, and 7, and has sent Ange and her crew through various espionage missions. All of these would undoubtedly lead up to the events in the premiere episode involving the traitorous scientist, Eric, and his sister, who has then fallen ill from Cavonite poisoning.

What other life-threatening missions have Ange, Princess, Chise, Beatrice, and Dorothy been sent to before their paths crossed with that of Eric? How will these missions mold the circumstances that brought them to that moment at that particular time?

Fans have also expressed their admiration for the artist who almost single-handedly drew the previous episode: Ryouma Ebata. The said artist has apparently done most of the storyboarding and animation work, and fans can hardly wait to see more of his animated fight choreographies.

What's coming next for Ange and her crew? Will it be a follow-up to the tragic turnout of Chise's personal story, or will it be a case that may not even have Chise in it yet?

"Princess Principal" airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. The series is also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.