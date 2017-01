To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There is a reason why many women contemplating abortion decide not to abort when they see an ultrasound of their baby. There is no denying the humanity of this tiny creature, which is anything but a clump of cells.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/abortion-deny-science-atlantic-weigel-fetus-sonogram-173451/