Pros and Cons of Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 Trade-In Offer for Former Note 7 Owners

Now that Samsung has taken the lid off of the Galaxy Note 8, former users of the defunct Galaxy Note 7 should learn what are the advantages and disadvantages of Samsung's trade-in offers.

Samsung previously promised to provide up to a $425 discount for Galaxy Note 7 owners who would pre-order the Galaxy Note 8. That amount is understandably enticing so that many would consider waiting for the device that was unveiled last week in New York City.

The company has put up a dedicated webpage for former Note 7 owners where they can get a Galaxy Note 8 with the $425 discount. However, everyone should note that it has a corresponding footnote that says: "Subject to full Terms and Conditions."

Reading the Terms and Conditions will reveal that getting a Galaxy Note 8 with a $425 discount will require more step than some consumers would prefer.

It is also important to note that Samsung generally offers Trade-In purchases even to those who were not former owners of Galaxy Note 7. However, the highest discount they can get is $300.

Pros and Cons of Galaxy Note 8 Trade-In Offers

First, Galaxy Note 8 buyers must remember that all transactions can only be done through Samsung. Several restrictions are also set. For example, only people 18 years old and above can complete a trade-in purchase. Added to that, the new device should only be used "for personal, household, or family uses."

The offer is only available for customers in the United States. Added to that, the promo duration is up for a very limited time. It can only be accessed until Sept. 30 — 15 days after the official retail release of the Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung requires its customers to show proof of the Galaxy Note 7 purchase. They should be able to provide the original receipt, credit card and/or carrier bill showing the purchase, and the signed contract or any agreement for the Galaxy Note 7.

On the plus side, eligible owners of Galaxy Note 7 will also get the same pre-order freebies that include a Fast Wireless Charging Convertible and an optional Gear 360 camera or a 128GB memory card.

Eligible Phones; Shipping Rules

As many probably know by now, the phones eligible for a trade-in deal are very limited. For Galaxy Note 8 transactions, the accepted devices are the Galaxy Note 5, S7, S7 Edge, S5, S6, S6 Edge, and S6 Edge+, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, SE, 6S, 6S plus, 6, 6 Plus, 5, and 5S, Google Pixel, Pixel XL, LG G4, G5, G6, and V20.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Note 8 buyers through trade-in offers have to ship their device within 15 days from the time they received their new smartphone.

Before shipping any trade-in device, buyers are tasked to remove all stored data and disable "Reactivation Lock, Google Factory Reset Protection, or any other anti-theft locking software." Doing a Factory Reset on the device is one of the easiest ways to complete this requirement.

Samsung will also examine the exchanged smartphones to see if they pass the company's qualifications to count it as a device in good condition. The trade-in device should: "power on and hold a charge," have "a functioning display," have "no breaks or cracks or other visible defects that go beyond normal wear and tear," and not blacklisted in any kind or form.

Failing to ship the trade-in device in time and in good condition will cost the buyer extra charges.

The Galaxy Note 8's regular price is $930.