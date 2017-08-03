'Quantico' Season 3 Cast News, Air Date: Marlee Matlin Tapped to Play Ex-FBI Agent Jocelyn Turner

Facebook/QuanticoABC 'Quantico' will return for its third season.

"Quantico" season 3 will see the return of Alex, but fans can also look forward to meeting some new characters, including one played by Marlee Matlin.

Matlin, who won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her work in "Children of a Lesser God," has been tapped to play a character named Jocelyn Turner. According to Deadline, her character is described as "an ex-FBI agent who was known at one time as the best undercover agent in the field, until a bomb blew up near her and rendered her deaf." Since then, Turner not been with the FBI, though her services will be needed once more as she will be asked to come back to join a special unit.

The upcoming third season of "Quantico" is getting a cast shake-up, with Priyanka Chopra, Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy and Blair Underwood the only ones confirmed to return as series regulars so far. The show suffered from low ratings in its second season, which resulted in a shortened next cycle.

As previously reported, Josh Safran has stepped down from his role as showrunner. Safran's contract with ABC was only for two years, though he will still remain on the show as a consultant. Michael Seitzman will take his place as the new head.

The second season closed with Alex killing President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris) in order to save the world. However, her actions came with a price, and she went on the run because she has become a criminal. According to Safran, who teased what season 3 has in store, this is a different Alex from the one viewers got to know in season 1.

Fans can rest assured, though, knowing that Alex will return somehow. After all, Safran deems her as "one of the best operatives" and her skills will definitely be needed again. As of the moment, not much else is known about the plot of the third season.

"Quantico" season 3 does not have a premiere date yet.