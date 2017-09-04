'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Is Alex Ready to Fight Against Her Old Friends?

Facebook/QuanticoABC Alex and Ryan will fight for survival in the next season of "Quantico."

Alex (Priyanka Chopra) may need to fight against her former colleagues in order to stay alive in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

Now that Alex and Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) are fugitives following what happened to the late President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris), the U.S. government will start a huge manhunt for them in the new installment. All the government agencies will be on red alert, including the CIA where the pair used to work. Owen (Blair Underwood) may be friends with Alex and Ryan, but as the current director in Langley, he will have no choice but to follow directives to capture the outlaws.

Harry's (Russell Tovey) return to the U.S. is also suspicious. He may have been tapped by the CIA to track down his friends. If this happens, viewers may get to see the British agent locked in a deadly combat against Alex or Ryan, maybe both.

If there is one thing that is clear about season 3's storyline, it is that the government is creating a group made up of former agents for the specific purpose of capturing the traitors. One of the recruits is Jocelyn Turner (to be played by Marlee Matlin), an ex-FBI agent who was pulled out of active duty following the accident that rendered her deaf.

Meanwhile, new showrunner Michael Seitzman recently teased about the change in storytelling format that they have planned for the new season. According to him, the upcoming installment will be a fresh start for the series, where new viewers need not watch the previous episodes to understand the plot. In the past seasons, viewers were on a rollercoaster ride as they tried to take in the constant shift from the past to the present and vice versa. This time around, there will be less flashbacks.

"You can go back and watch #QuanticoTV S1-2, but we're also designing S3 so you won't be lost at all if you start right here," Seitzman said in a tweet.

According to reports, "Quantico" will premiere in 2018.