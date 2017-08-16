'Rainbow Six Siege' Rumors: Several Supposed Leaks Point to Identities of Operators Included in 'Operation Blood Orchid'

Two Operators from Hong Kong and one from Poland expected to be included in new DLC pack

Twitter courtesy of Ubisoft A new map and three additional Operators are included in 'Operation Blood Orchid'

Later this month, developers will officially reveal which Operators are included in "Rainbow Six Siege's" "Operation Blood Orchid" downloadable content pack. However, it looks like players do not even have to wait until then.

Thanks to several leaks, it now appears as though the identities of the Operators featured in the new DLC pack have been uncovered.

The new pack is expected to add two new Operators from Hong Kong and their names may very well be Lesion and Ying, according to these images shared over on Reddit by "HostageFuzer."

Lesion will apparently be the defensive Operator, while Ying will be better suited for offense.

Lesion and Ying are likely also the Operators from the Special Duties Unit mentioned in this post on the game's official website.

Now as for the other "Rainbow Six Siege" Operator, this individual is from Poland's military unit known as GROM. This Operator is also just 30 years old, according to the developers.

According to this post from Redditor "ChankaNewsNetwork," the Polish Operator will be named Ela.

There is still a lot that remains unknown regarding the aforementioned Operators, though this Reddit post from "SkaRiot" may have already revealed which weapons they will feature in the game.

In the post, Lesion will apparently have the SIX12 SD shotgun and the T-5 SMG, while Ying may be using the T-95 LSW LMG and the SIX12 shotgun. Ela, meanwhile, may have the Scorpion EVO 3 A1 SMG and the FO-12 shotgun.

For now, developers have yet to fully detail the Operators so fans will still have to wait a bit before they can find out if Lesion, Ying and Ela really are coming to the game.

The new map known as Theme Park is also expected to be included inside "Operation Blood Orchid."

Fans can look forward to knowing more about the new DLC pack when developers detail it further during Gamescom on Aug. 26.

More news about "Rainbow Six Siege" should be made available soon.