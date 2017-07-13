'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Release Date, News: Gold Variant Rick Figure to Drop Ahead of New Installment's Premiere

Facebook/RickandMorty 'Rick and Morty' season 3 will premiere on July 30.

"Rick and Morty" will be making an appearance at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con ahead of the third season's premiere at the end of the month. There, fans will get a chance to purchase a Gold Variant Rick Sanchez figure.

According to Den of Geek, Loot Crate will be releasing the Gold Rick figure, which shows the character making an explicit gesture. The item will be available for purchase at the upcoming event, though fans should get there early because Loot Crate only carries a limited stock of it.

The season 3 premiere of "Rick and Morty" will take place on Sunday, July 30. Co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland announced the news via a livestream event on Thursday, June 29.

The first episode of the new season was surprisingly aired April Fool's Day. The episode's title, "The Rickshank Rickdemption," is a parody of the 1994 Academy Award-nominated film "The Shawshank Redemption." The second episode is titled "Rickmancing the Stone," which is a play on "Romancing the Stone," a 1984 action-adventure romantic comedy that starred Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner and Danny DeVito.

Parodies are not unexplored territory when it comes to "Rick and Morty." The series itself was developed after Roiland made a "Back to the Future" parody. The upcoming season is also expected to spoof "Mad Max: Fury Road," a 2015 film that received numerous Academy Award wins.

A glimpse of the parody was previewed in the trailer, which was also released during the livestream event. The trailer opened with Morty discovering Pickle Rick in the garage and included scenes of the very same Rick in pickle form sporting rat limbs.

It remains to be seen whether the premiere episode will be replayed on July 30 or if Adult Swim will jump straight to episode 2. It is also possible that two episodes of "Rick and Morty" may air on its premiere.