'Riverdale' Season 1 Episode 10 Spoilers: Jughead's Birthday Party Goes Awry in 'The Lost Weekend'

Emotions will be running high in the next episode of The CW's newest teen drama series "Riverdale." Will Jughead (Cole Sprouse) ever get a proper celebration for his birthday?

Betty (Lili Reinhart) couldn't have chosen a more inappropriate time to throw a party, no matter how good her intentions may be. Archie has just been dumped by Valerie (Hayley Law) prior to learning that his parents have decided to finalize their divorce. The guy's mother, Mary (Molly Ringwald), has come to town for this purpose, but Archie chooses to keep a strong front and will instead be bottling up his true feelings.

To keep his mind off his parents' divorce issues, Archie will plan to win his ex-girlfriend back with a romantic evening. However, his plan will be curtailed by his best female friend Betty throwing a surprise birthday party for her boyfriend, Jughead. Sounds like a simple enough plan, except Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) catches wind of the upcoming party and decides to make things interesting by bringing a recreational drug to the party. And this is when everything will start spinning out of control as the birthday boy helplessly watches on.

The official trailer for the episode titled "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend" shows various confrontations between people with past and present conflicts with each other. There is also a glimpse of Archie and Veronica (Camila Mendes) sharing a kiss, which may end up ruining his chances with Val for good. Will Archie keep pursuing his ex-girlfriend after the effect of the drug wears off, or will he end up finding a more suitable partner in Veronica?

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Bustle, actress Mädchen Amick, who plays Betty's mother, Alice, teased that fans will be surprised by the ultimate reveal at the end of the show's first season — the true identity of Jason's (Trevor Stines) killer.

"Those last few episodes that we read at the table reads, I mean, it was intense. Like, we would all get flushed and out of breath, like, 'Oh My God.' It's such a nail bitter. I think [the fans] will be shocked; I think they're going to like it," Amick said.

"Riverdale" season 1 episode 10 airs on Thursday, April 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.