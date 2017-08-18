'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Betty and Veronica to Have Intense Fallout Over Family Drama

Facebook/CWRiverdale A promotional image for "Riverdale" season 2.

"Riverdale" season 2 premieres in a couple of months, and fans cannot wait to see what will happen next.

During the season 1 finale, Archie Andrews' (KJ Apa) father (Luke Perry) got shot by a mystery man. While this will obviously be one of the main points that the upcoming season is going to tackle, there is also going to be drama between the two girls in Archie's squad.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper in the series, recently spoke with Elle magazine and teased the feud between her character and Camila Mendes' Veronica Lodge.

"With any friendship, there's going to be drama," she revealed. "They're both dealing with such intense family drama. The mystery of season 2 revolves around Betty and takes its toll on Betty and her mental health, and that kind of puts a strain on her and Veronica's friendship," the actress added.

In the freshman season of the hit drama series, Betty and Veronica had a petty fight over Archie. Betty and Archie have been friends since they were children, and she always had a crush on him. But when Veronica came to town, Archie was immediately attracted to her, and poor Betty lost her chance. However, they have moved past this and became best friends in the later episodes.

Viewers also saw a dark side of Betty when she got dressed up in black, handcuffing and almost drowning the jock, Chuck Clayton (Jordan Calloway), after finding out that he and his teammates humiliated several female students at Riverdale High, including her sister, Polly, who used to date the now-dead jock Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines).

When "Riverdale" returns with new episodes this fall, Betty is going to get even darker.

The 20-year-old Reinhart continued to talk about Betty's upcoming feud with her best friend. She said, "They get into a fight and it's the first time you see them go head-to-head and just really have a genuine fight, which you didn't exactly see past the first three episodes in season 1."

However, Betty will not be the only one going even further to the dark side. Archie will also venture there, too. In the latest promotional video for "Riverdale" season 2, he is seen holding a gun with a grim and serious look on his face. What is he going to do with it? Has he found out who shot his father?

Fans will soon find out when the series returns with new episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.