'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers, Cast News: Charles Melton Tapped to Play Reggie; Archie's Journey To Be Focus of Sophomore Cycle

"Riverdale" season 2 has a new Reggie Mantle, and he will be played by Charles Melton. The recasting is the result of Ross Butler, who played the character in season 1, leaving the show.

Facebook/CWRiverdale'Riverdale' season 2 has recast Reggie Mantle.

It was previously reported that Butler was exiting "Riverdale" because of scheduling conflicts with Netflix's "13 Reasons Why," a breakout hit that already has a season 2 renewal order. According to Entertainment Weekly, Melton will be replacing Butler in the recurring role of Reggie, who will be featured more in the sophomore season.

"Riverdale" ended its freshman season with a bang—literally and figuratively—as Archie's (KJ Apa) father, Fred (Luke Perry), got shot in Pop's Diner. Additionally, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) shocked viewers when he decided to become a member of the Southside Serpents. So, with all this mess going on, what will season 2 have in store for viewers?

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa does not give away whether Fred survives the whole ordeal, but he did tease Archie's journey for season 2. What happened to Fred will shape Archie, as Aguirre-Sacasa compares his strife with that of Batman's himself.

"It absolutely changes Archie and sends him on his season-long journey, which - without giving too much away - starts in a really dark place: revenge," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Then he starts to turn back towards the light, which is honestly being a true hero."

However, Aguirre-Sacasa did ensure in a separate Entertainment Weekly report that Fred will still appear in the first episode of season 2. Of course, that does not automatically ensure his safety. If anything, it makes his fate even more vague. Fans can rest assured, though, that season 2 will pick up where the season 1 finale left off. A time jump is out of the question, especially since it closed with the uncertainty of a major character's fate.

As for those more interested in the romantic pairings of the show, Aguirre-Sacasa did not reveal much, but he did tease that Archie and Veronica's (Camila Mendes) new relationship will become rocky once her father, Hiram (Mark Consuelos), enters the picture. However, they certainly took a big step when they slept together in the season 1 finale.

On the other hand, Jughead and Betty (Lili Reinhart) said "I love you" to each other, but it remains to be seen how Jughead's decision to join the Serpents will affect their relationship.

Fans will just have to wait for season 2 to get more answers. A premiere date has yet to be announced.