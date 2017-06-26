'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers, News: Cast Members Share More Photos on Set

Facebook/CWRiverdale 'Riverdale' season 2 premieres in the fall.

"Riverdale" is currently filming its second season and it looks like the cast is having a great time. Its cast members and the official Archie Comics Twitter page have been giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the show's production.

It appears that Alice Cooper will be sharing scenes with a certain Sheriff Keller (Martin Cummins) in the new season. Madchen Amick, who portrays Alice in the series, teased as much with a photo posted on her Instagram.

Amick also shared photos of Pop's Diner, as well as one with Lili Reinhart, who plays her daughter Betty.

It seems that Archie will be featured in a shower scene as well. K.J. Apa, who plays the redhead, posted a photo of him with director Rob Seidenglanz. Moreover, Apa revealed that they have already finished filming the premiere episode of season 2 - something the Archie Comics Twitter page also announced.

The first episode of #Riverdale Season 2 has finished filming. 21 more episodes to go! pic.twitter.com/PXh0HzYsan — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) July 7, 2017

Molly Ringwald will be returning to reprise her role as Archie's mother, Mary, in season 2. The "Pretty in Pink" actress shared a picture of herself with a couple of her co-stars.

Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse, who respectively portray Veronica Lodge and Jughead Jones, will also be back in the new season. Sprouse, who rose to prominence playing Cody Martin on Disney Channel's "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody," was almost ready to throw in the acting towel prior to landing his role on "Riverdale."

"I went over to California from New York for a single week and I told my manager, 'If I don't book anything this pilot season I'm never coming back to this!'" Sprouse told Wonderland Magazine in an interview. "I just pulled the trigger on it and said, 'Alright, f*** it, let's see how it goes.'"

Cast members have been consistently sharing photos on set, and it remains likely that more will come. Luke Perry, who plays Fred Andrews, was seen in one photo. This was particularly important because Fred was shot at the end of season 1, leaving his fate unknown. However, Perry's presence on set does not necessarily mean that his character is alive.

"Riverdale" season 2 will premiere on Oct. 11 on The CW.