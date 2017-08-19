Robin Thicke and April Love Geary News: Model Proudly Shows Off Baby Bump Courtesy of 'Blurred Lines' Singer

Facebook/Robin Thicke Robin Thicke and April Love Geary during a vacation in Bali last May

"Blurred Lines" singer Robin Thicke is becoming a father for the second time, and current girlfriend, 22-year old model April Love Geary, has proudly shown off her growing baby bump in a series of social media posts.

Geary revealed earlier this week that she is pregnant with her first child with Thicke. A day after her announcement, Geary shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, proudly showing off her baby bump while clad in her bikini in Hawaii.

"Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut," Geary captioned one of her photos showing her cradling her belly while garbed in her blue and pink floral bikini.

It has been learned from Geary's Instagram announcement last Thursday that her first baby with Thicke is a girl and is expected to arrive next year, coinciding with the birthday of the singer's father, Alan.

"Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday!" Geary wrote as a caption to the black-and-white sonogram pic that she shared to announce her pregnancy.