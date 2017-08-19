Robin Thicke and April Love Geary News: Model Proudly Shows Off Baby Bump Courtesy of 'Blurred Lines' Singer
"Blurred Lines" singer Robin Thicke is becoming a father for the second time, and current girlfriend, 22-year old model April Love Geary, has proudly shown off her growing baby bump in a series of social media posts.
Geary revealed earlier this week that she is pregnant with her first child with Thicke. A day after her announcement, Geary shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, proudly showing off her baby bump while clad in her bikini in Hawaii.
"Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut," Geary captioned one of her photos showing her cradling her belly while garbed in her blue and pink floral bikini.
It has been learned from Geary's Instagram announcement last Thursday that her first baby with Thicke is a girl and is expected to arrive next year, coinciding with the birthday of the singer's father, Alan.
"Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday!" Geary wrote as a caption to the black-and-white sonogram pic that she shared to announce her pregnancy.
To the uninitiated, the 40-year-old Thicke was once married to Paula Patton. After almost two decades of being together, the two's divorce was finally finalized in March 2015. The couple share a child named Julian Fuego, who had been the subject of the ex-couple's court battles.
Daily Mail has learned through a copy of the court documents it obtained that the former couple has settled to split the custody of Julian Fuego. According to the publication, Thicke and Patton are prohibited to talk negatively about each other to their son and are required to attend a family therapy until December, at least.
Reportedly, the court has also mandated the couple to enter Julian Fuego to a therapy session just for himself, and that Thicke and Patton have to switch up their son on holidays, depending on whether it is an odd or even year.