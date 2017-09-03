Sam Smith New Album 2017 Release Date: Billboards Reveal New Music Dropping Soon

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Sam Smith is releasing new music on Sept. 8.

Sam Smith has not dropped a new album since "In the Lonely Hour" was released back in 2014, but it looks like that is all about to change.

Smith took to Instagram to share two photos of billboards that featured him, his name, a Spotify logo and an accompanying date. The first billboard is located in the Shoreditch neighborhood in London, while the second one is found in Los Angeles, California.

The date featured on the billboards is Sept. 8, which means the world will be blessed with new music from the British crooner quite soon. Smith did not reveal anything else about the billboards apart from their location, so it remains to be seen whether the date refers to the release of a new single or his second album entirely. However, it is highly likely that it will be a single.

With the Spotify logo also present in the ads, it can be assumed that Smith's new music will debut on the streaming platform as well.

Morning London x A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:11am PDT

Morning Los Angeles x A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Sep 1, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

Prior to the appearance of the billboards in both places, Smith posted a heartfelt letter to his fans and promised that soon they will no longer have to wait. The Grammy Award winner also explained his long absence from the music scene and thanked his fans for understanding that he needed time to himself.

"First of all I want to say thank you," he wrote. "Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can't wait to tell you."

"The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very very soon," he continued. "I am scared & excited at the same time. I've poured my soul and heart into this record. Love you all, and see you in the not so distant future."

Earlier this year, Smith first teased new music when he posted photos of his sessions in the recording studio. It has also been reported that he has written more than 130 songs in the past two years. With so much material, it must have been hard to choose just a handful to feature in his upcoming album.