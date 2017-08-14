Sam Smith New Album 2017 Latest News: British Crooner Wrote Over 130 Songs in the Past Two Years

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Sam Smith will release his new album later this year.

Sam Smith's fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his new album, which has apparently been in the works for two years.

The British crooner revealed as much at Capitol Congress recently, according to Variety. Smith reportedly spent a lot of time in Nashville, Tennessee, working on his next album. The "Lay Me Down" singer also shared that he and collaborator Jimmy Napes wrote over 130 songs during the two-year period.

The two previously worked together on Smith's first album and the James Bond theme song, "Writing's on the Wall," which won the singwriter an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Smith's debut album, "In the Lonely Hour," was released in 2014 and won a number of Grammy Awards. Fans have since been waiting for new music from Smith. The singer then revealed earlier this year that he was back in the recording studio, sparking joy in fans' hearts.

In July, the "Stay With Me" singer teased a music video shoot with photos posted on social media. He did not explicitly say that they were filming for a music video, though many believe that is the case. Smith shared photos from the first and last day of filming, spanning only three days.

And while fans are holding their breaths for more news about Smith's upcoming album, the singer has yet to reveal a title. However, according to the Daily Star, the title of his new album is "TPH-50HR." The title may not make sense at first glance, but there is apparently a deeper meaning behind it: "The Pink House - 50 Heydon Road." This is the address of Smith's childhood home.

"Sam has chosen the title as the ultimate tribute to his parents Fred and Kate and sisters who have always supported his dream," a source told the publication of the album's name. "They never once tried to dissuade him following his dreams, so it's a very personal record."

Smith's new album is expected to drop in September.