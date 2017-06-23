Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Phablet To Be Unveiled in August?

A new report has leaked that the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 will be released by Samsung sometime in August.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-JiA flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics is pictured at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, November 29, 2016.

The report came via Reuters when "a person familiar with the matter" told the publication that the Galaxy Note 8 is set to be showcased in an exclusive event in the second half of August. As always, the source remained anonymous since he or she is naturally not allowed to speak about the product ahead of Samsung's plans.

Meanwhile, the same source has also confirmed several specifications and features that will be found on the upcoming Galaxy Note 8.

As expected, it will sport the signature curved-edge display on Galaxy series devices. It will also have a notably bigger screen than its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 7. The latter came out with a screen size of 5.7 inches while the upcoming device is believed to have a 6.2-inch display.

The possibility of it having a bigger screen size has been included in several reports before, and it is almost a given, considering that the Galaxy S8+'s display already came out bigger than the Galaxy Note 7's at 6.2 inches.

The hype surrounding the Galaxy Note 8 is immense and understandable, considering what happened to Galaxy Note 7 just a couple of months since it was released in the market. With persisting problems involving exploding batteries, Samsung was forced to recall the device globally and ultimately halt its production.

However, it is safe to say that Samsung has slowly picked up the pace since the release of the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

On the other hand, it has been earlier reported that leaks earlier this month were released and they suggested that the Galaxy Note 8 will sport a dual-lens camera — a first for the Galaxy series.

A recently leaked photo of an alleged Galaxy Note 8 prototype is also missing a physical fingerprint reader on its rear. It raises the chances of having a fingerprint scanner embedded on the device's massive screen.

Meanwhile, Samsung did not comment about the August release leak, according to Reuters.