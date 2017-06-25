Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs, Release Date: Phablet to Get a Smaller Battery, Innovative Features but a Much Bigger Price Tag

If the latest reports are anything to go by, the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will seriously break the bank.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)An employee poses for photographs with Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 new smartphone at its store in Seoul, South Korea.

The ever-reliable tech insider Evan Blass revealed on Venture Beat that the next-generation Note phablet will come with a massive €999 price tag when it launches during the second half of September.

Blass also provided details on the specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which, according to him, will come with a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display like the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy S8.

This makes it a tad larger than the Plus version of Samsung's current flagship, but this will not be the only feature that will separate the Note device from the S-series.

Blass said that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will boast "selectively beefed-up components" than the Samsung Galaxy S8 pair and will make history by becoming the first dual camera smartphone from the tech giant.

The back of the next Note phablet will come with a couple of 12 MP sensors, each with optical image stabilization (OIS). They will be placed horizontally, to the left of the flash and heart-rate sensor.

Unfortunately, those who were hoping for an optical fingerprint scanner will be disappointed to know that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will sport the sensor on the back, to the right of the cameras.

However, unlike the one in the Samsung Galaxy S8, the fingerprint scanner on the upcoming phablet will be farther from the cameras so that users will not accidentally touch them when they are trying to unlock the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be powered by the Exynos 8895 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, depending on the region. The random-access memory (RAM) is increased from 4 GB to 6 GB.

Other features in the device include "improved" ease-of-use of split-screen multitasking, extra S Pen capabilities like a full-sentence language translation and currency conversion, and an added ability to pin handwritten notes to the always-on display.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will also come with the DeX capability, which means that when the device is connected to a monitor, users will be able to use it as like a desktop.

All that will be buttressed by a 3,300 mAh battery, which is the company's way to prevent the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco involving exploding batteries.