Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs, Release Date: Phablet to Sport a 6.3-inch Display?

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is being prepped for a literal massive showing, if the latest reports are anything to go by.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)An employee poses for photographs with Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 new smartphone at its store in Seoul, South Korea.

A report by Android Soul claims that the phablet will boast a 6.3-inch display, which is much bigger than its last year's 5.7-inch screen and also that of the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus.

The site says that the bigger form factor could be because the Plus version of Samsung's latest flagship was more favored than its smaller sibling.

If this will be the case, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will definitely be different from its predecessor, which is something that the South Korean tech giant is going for anyway.

After all, the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 launch was quite a disaster due to the exploding battery issue that forced the company to pull the device from the shelves.

Up until now, Samsung is plagued by that slip-up and has been doing everything to rise above the debacle. The Samsung Galaxy S8 was a first step, but it is the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that will seal the deal.

Meanwhile, Android Soul also claims that the next-generation Note device will boast a dual camera setup on the back. One sensor will have 12 MP while the other is getting 13 MP.

The imaging department of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is deemed to top that of the acclaimed Apple iPhone 7 Plus and should be on par with the ones on the iPhone 8.

The same sleek design is expected on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Users hope that the fingerprint sensor will be embedded underneath the display as they felt that the one on the Galaxy S8 is awkward to use seeing it was placed next to the rear camera.

Other purported specs and features of the phablet include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and an Exynos chipset. It will reportedly offer 6 GB if random-access memory (RAM) and 256 GB of native storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to come with new and improved S-Pen support and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.