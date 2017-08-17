Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Retail Release Is Set for Next Week?

Samsung A promo teaser image representing what could be the next Samsung Galaxy Note, expected to be revealed in the "Galaxy Unpacked" event on August 23.

There are speculations that Samsung will not only announce the anticipated Galaxy Note 8 next week, but that they also plan to release it to the market a few days after.

Last month, Samsung virtually confirmed that the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 will take place via an unveiling event on Aug. 23. However, more recent speculations added that the retail release of the device will also begin as soon as the following day.

The rumors were sparked by claims in a Reddit post by user note8throwaway. The Redditor said he or she had a Best Buy employee source who shared the information which was also "confirmed through both Verizon and Samsung channels."

Considering Samsung's tradition, it is almost unprecedented for the consumers to see a retail release just a day after a new flagship is announced.

Most of the major smartphone manufacturers allot a good month between the time of a flagship's announcement and the schedule of its shipment and in-store release. Samsung normally also gives ample time for a pre-order phase, especially if a major flagship is involved.

For example, when the Galaxy Note 7 was announced on Aug. 2, 2016, Samsung did not start the product's shipping and in-store release until Aug. 19 of the same year.

While all speculations are best taken with a pinch of salt, it is also worth noting that earlier claims suggested that Samsung could be rushing to release the Galaxy Note 8 given the tight competition in the coming months with the anticipated launch of Apple's iPhone 8 and Google's Pixel 2.

Tech Radar suggested that the Best Buy employee source might have "misunderstood" a company memo. It added it is highly possible that Best Buy and other stores were notified that they can begin accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 8 on Aug. 24 or a day after Samsung's unveiling event.

Meanwhile, Samsung recently released a video teaser for the Aug. 23 unveiling event. However, it did not reveal much about the device yet. While it did not mention the Galaxy Note 8's name, the Infinity Display and S Pen graphics were solid clues that the next flagship is most likely going to be unveiled next week.