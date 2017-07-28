Galaxy Note 8 News: Samsung Confirms August Unpacking Event; Spigen Accidentally Leaks Design Showing Fingerprint Scanner

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Samsung will hold an unpacking event for Galaxy Note 8 on Aug. 23.

More clues are coming out and pointing to the nearing release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The company has recently announced an unpacking event set for August, while Spigen promotional material may have accidentally leaked the mobile device's design.

Recently, Samsung shared an invitation poster for an unpacking event that will be held on Aug. 23. While the image does not specify which device or product the occasion is for, the clues are indicative that it will be focusing on the Galaxy Note 8.

According to reports, the event will happen on the mentioned date at 11 a.m. EDT in New York City. Meanwhile, Samsung's poster says there will be an online livestream through their official website.

Find out what it means to do bigger things on 08.23.2017. pic.twitter.com/xsbqdP0QBM — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 20, 2017

The poster only bears the tagline "Do bigger things" and an illustration that clearly points to a product that sports Samsung's Infinity Display technology. However, this time, the August unboxing event invitation shows a stylus just like the S Pen that comes with the Galaxy Note units.

Needless to say, earlier rumors have tallied. And now, Samsung has virtually confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled before August ends.

On the other hand, one of the highly debated features of the Galaxy Note 8 is the fingerprint reader. Previously leaked renders and images of alleged prototypes have varying designs. Some showed the space for the fingerprint scanner located at the rear while others did not.

This sparked some rumors that Samsung might replace the typical fingerprint reader hardware with an optical scanner embedded in Galaxy Note 8's display panel.

However, known smartphone case maker Spigen seems to have accidentally leaked the Galaxy Note 8's final design recently and ended the fingerprint scanner-related debates.

According to a post in Slash Leaks, the Spigen website previously featured two product pages containing Rugged Armor and Crystal Shell cases for the Galaxy Note 8. Renders of both phone cases showed the upcoming Samsung device's rear-side design with the fingerprint scanner beside the dual-lens camera setup.

The Spigen-leaked renders looked similar to the schematic that BGR claims they obtained last month directly from a manufacturer contracted to produce the Galaxy Note 8.

Meanwhile, Samsung is most likely going to announce the retail release date of the Galaxy Note 8 in August.