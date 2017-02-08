Samsung Galaxy S8 News: Another Leak Confirms Wider Screen, Fingerprint Scanner Position

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Another set of photos hit the internet and they pretty much confirm several major design changes in the Samsung Galaxy S8, such as the wider screen and the fingerprint scanner's new location.

SamsungThe Galaxy Note 7 promotional image

Recently, photos of the rear housing for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus surfaced through the Chinese social media website Weibo. On the inner side of the casing, people can read the engraved label of the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The design of the housing basically confirms the previously leaked renders of the Galaxy S8, especially the odd location of the fingerprint scanner. Unlike earlier rumors that the Galaxy S8 will have its scanner embedded in the display panel, the more recent renders and leaks suggest that it will be placed right beside the rear camera.

On a separate report, another photo of the finished Galaxy S8 can be seen featuring some part of the smartphone's front side. It also gives more details about the handset's design. The 3.5-millimeter headphone jack, the USB Type-C and speakers are all located at the bottom edge. It also serves as another nod to the highly speculated overhaul of removing the physical home button.

Forbes has not been a fan of some design changes, especially with the new position of the fingerprint scanner. However, they maintain that more favorable specs outweigh the design overhaul. Forbes reported that U.S. buyers will get the Galaxy S8 running with the latest mobile processing chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.

While the new chipset is more efficient using 40 percent less of battery power than older Snapdragons do, it fell short in terms of the expected processing power upgrade having just 27 percent more operating speed.

The standard Galaxy S8 is expected to stick with 4 GB random access memory, but having 6 GB RAM is still possible, especially for the bigger Galaxy S8 Plus.

As for the launch date of the Galaxy S8, Samsung has earlier told the press that it cannot be launched during the Mobile World Congress 2017 later this month. However, a newer insider tip revealed that the company is preparing at least a minute-long teaser video dedicated for the upcoming device to be unveiled alongside the anticipated reveal of Galaxy Tab S3 on Feb. 26.