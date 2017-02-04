Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Preview at MWC Is Still Possible; Fingerprint Scanner Moves to the Rear

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Recent reports from South Korea suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S8 might be previewed this month after all at the Mobile World Congress, while another leak shows that the fingerprint scanner might have been moved back to the rear in an unlikely position.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-JiSamsung is expected to present a short video teaser for Galaxy S8 at the Mobile World Congress 2017.

It can be recalled that during Samsung's media conference on the official results of the Galaxy Note 7 explosions investigation, the South Korea-based company announced that the Galaxy S8 is in no way ready for a sneak peek this month at the MWC 2017. Instead, Samsung released a teaser invitation that possibly hints at a new Galaxy Tab S3 sporting a curved edge display design making its way to the event in Barcelona.

However, The Korea Herald recently reported that the Galaxy S8 will not entirely miss MWC 2017. The publication shared that Samsung is set to showcase a one-minute video teaser focused on what Galaxy S8 has to offer. The same report reiterated that the Galaxy S8's release will be delayed since the company is taking extra safety measures to prevent the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco from happening again.

According to reports, it is likely for Samsung to include the Galaxy S8 in the MWC 2017 program, considering the other companies' looming announcements of their major flagships, such as that of the LG G6 and BlackBerry Mercury.

On the other hand, CNet Korea recently reported about another leaked render that shows the possible location of the Galaxy S8's fingerprint scanner.

Despite previous rumors that the upcoming flagship device will sport an optical fingerprint scanner located beneath the display panel, the latest leaked render shows that it might not be case.

Instead, the fingerprint scanner will likely end up at the rear side of the handset, awkwardly placed at the right side of the camera. Some reports, like the one by Forbes, have expressed disappointment if ever this design will end up in the final product.

Samsung has yet to reveal when the official presentation of the Galaxy S8 is going to happen. Meanwhile, there have been reports eyeing a March 29 launch.