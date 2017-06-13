'Scandal' Season 7 Spoilers: Mellie to Face Impeachment?

Mellie (Bellamy Young) should watch her back in the next season of "Scandal."

According to spoilers, it will not be long before Mellie's enemies will go after her position. Cyrus (Jeff Perry) is reportedly going to be one of the frontrunners in the coup to impeach the POTUS. Although he may look like he is part of Mellie's team now, considering how much he owes Olivia (Kerry Washington), Cyrus has always been a man consumed by his dreams. He will want Mellie's position and will attempt to get it the soonest time possible. Mellie cannot afford to let her guard down, or else, Cyrus will snatch her throne before she can even blink.

In last season's finale, Olivia finally succeeded in putting her candidate in the White House, taking down all opposition and securing the post as Chief of Staff. Cyrus was named the new vice president, while Olivia promoted Quinn (Katie Lowes) as leader of OPA. Everything was happening according to plan and Olivia seems set to become one of the most powerful women in the United States, something which she plans to enjoy thoroughly. Spoilers reveal she will even be more influential than Mellie.

In a recent interview with Variety, Young said she hopes her character would be strong enough to handle the comparison.

"I think life has taught Mellie to be a pragmatist, but Mellie has a romantic heart. That's where she stumbles. She has a very romantic idea of people, and they so often fail her. It will be really interesting to see, especially since Olivia has been set up to have so much power, both for the good in the White House and for dark with B613. I think it's going to be very interesting to see Mellie grapple with that and find her true strength, true integrity, true voice in the midst of all that," Young said.

"Scandal" season 7 is expected to air sometime this fall.