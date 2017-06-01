Scientists Develop 'Designer' Virus That Helps Immune System Clear Out Cancer

Swiss scientists are developing new artificial viruses that can target cancer by alerting the body's immune system to track down and destroy tumors. The researchers are hoping to find innovative cancer treatment without the severe side effects of chemotherapy or immunotherapy.

Reuters/Peter NichollsA post-graduate student working in cancer research laboratories at the Old Road Campus research building at Oxford University, in Oxford, Britain May 11, 2016.

Capitalizing on the body's ability to track down a virus, scientists at the University of Basel and the University of Geneva inserted cancer proteins inside an artificial virus, stimulating an immune response that sends a powerful army of cytotoxic T-lymphocytes, also known as killer cells, to fight the tumor.

The "designer" virus was created from the existing lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV) which can infect both rodents and humans. Virologists also added integrated proteins which are only found in cancer cells. Although the virus is harmless, it triggered the body's defense mechanism to recognize the cancer proteins are dangerous.

Cancer cells' ability to evade the immune system has long baffled oncologists. With the discovery, the immune system can now detect elusive harmful cells before they spread.This can be done by taking proteinsfrom a patient's own tumor, place it in the virus and inject it into the body to trigger a strong immune response the way it does on viral infections.

Harnessing immune cells and sharpening its tumor-killer ability is nothing new in immunotherapy. In Australia, scientists from Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research studied what makes natural killer cells bow down to lethal cancers. They found an inhibitor protein inside the killer cells.

While the inhibitor protein prevents accidental damage to healthy tissue, it also limited the killer cells' ability to hunt down and destroy infected cells. This was remedied by silencing the protein's gene, which increased the killer cells' ability to reduce tumor growth and protect lab mice against cancers of the skin, prostate and breast.