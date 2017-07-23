Sean Spicer Resigns as Press Secretary: White House Official Disagrees With President Trump's New Communications Director

President Donald J. Trump's press secretary, Sean Spicer, has resigned after New York financier Anthony Scaramucci was appointed as the White House's new communications director.

Spicer, who resigned last Friday, July 21, was asked by Trump to stay on as press secretary. However, Spicer refused to because he believes that Scaramucci's addition as communications director will only worsen the White House's image with the public, The New York Times confirmed from a source.

With Spicer leaving the job, Scaramucci has assigned Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the new press secretary.

Trump's decision to hire Scaramucci is reportedly a move to upgrade his staff members and not cause more confusion. Scaramucci is known to be a smooth-talking hedge fund manager and a senior vice president and chief strategy officer at the Export-Import Bank.

When Scaramucci announced Sanders as the new press secretary, he said that there has been an inconsistency in how they see the U.S. president versus how the public sees him.

"I think there's been, at times, a disconnect between the way we see the president and how much we love the president and the way some of you perhaps see the president," Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci also believes that the American people see Trump the way he sees him, which is a contradiction to the 40 percent approval rating of the president.

At the same time, Trump expressed his confidence for Scaramucci.

"Anthony is a person I have great respect for. We have accomplished so much, and we are being given credit for so little," the U.S. president claimed.

Meanwhile, Trump gave praise to Spicer on Twitter following his resignation as press secretary after six months and a day of fulfilling the post.

"Sean Spicer is a wonderful person who took tremendous abuse from the Fake News Media — but his future is bright!" his post reads.