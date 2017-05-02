Serena Williams Baby News: Tennis Superstar Expecting Fall Birth

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is having a baby. A spokesperson for the tennis legend has announced that she is pregnant with her first child at the age of 35. Williams is expecting to give birth this fall, her representative further stated.

Reuters/Thomas PeterSerena Williams of the United States poses with the Women's singles trophy after winning her final match.

Williams will also be taking her maternity leave for the rest of this year — a decision that could open up a lot of possibilities for the 2017 tennis season, which the expecting athlete has dominated for the last 10 years. This confirmation of her pregnancy came soon after the waves of speculation after the hint Williams posted on social media escalated, according to Reuters.

Serena was all but due to regain her perennial number one world ranking, until her news that upended the tennis world. Williams posted a selfie, which has since been deleted, of herself posing for a camera and wearing a swimsuit on Snapchat. The caption of "20 weeks" that she added in the short-lived post sparked speculation that the tennis superstar could be pregnant — a piece of news confirmed by the announcement made on April 19.

While taking time off for a year from official tennis competitions, Williams has been spotted in various events where she showed off her pregnant figure. One of the latest events attended by the tennis legend was the Met Gala in New York City, where she wore a green dress that highlighted her baby bump. This was the first event she attended since news of her pregnancy was confirmed.

She was accompanied by her 34-year old fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, and the couple is expected to welcome their first child this fall, according to People. Williams and her boyfriend showed off their tour of the Met Gala through social media, where the tennis star proudly showed off her new figure to the media and tennis fans present in the crowd.