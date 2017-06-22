'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Will There Be a Time Jump?

The Gallaghers will soon be back to show that theirs is the epitome of a dysfunctional family in the next season of "Shameless."

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtimeFrank and his kids will soon be back in "Shameless" season 8.

Fans of the series are looking forward to discovering what kind of trouble the family will get into in the new installment rumored to air in the latter part of this year. Recently, it was reported that Brenden and Brandon Sims, who played Liam, would no longer be returning in season 8. The kids' mother informed the fans that a new actor would play the role, sparking speculations that there may be a time jump. It is possible that the showrunners will show an older Liam, a few years after Frank (William H. Macy) and his children have moved on from Monica's (Chloe Webb) death.

Meanwhile, spoilers are rife that Frank will soon change his vagabond ways and realize that his children need him. So far, he has let his eldest child, Fiona (Emmy Rossum), take all the responsibilities in raising her siblings. Last installment, though, saw the brunette wanting to get away from her family and living her own life. Fiona has expressed her decision to go solo and to manage her new business. Her brothers and sister need to learn how to be responsible and to quit from relying too much on her.

Once Frank realizes that Fiona is serious with her plans, he may change his tune and convince her to stay with them. His daughter has always been a pillar in his life, no matter how many times they argue. Frank loves his children, but for the life of him, he does not know how to be a dependable dad. He is content with everything, knowing that Fiona has his back, even though she hates him. Fiona giving up on her family is the last thing he wants. Will Fiona change her mind?

"Shameless" is expected to return to Showtime in 2017.