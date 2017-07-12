'Sherlock' Season 5 Could Happen

Aside from the woes on everybody's schedule, what is the real deal with "Sherlock" season 5? Is there really no hope for the series?

Facebook/Sherlock.BBCW Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Mark Gatiss are the main stars of "Sherlock."

After the last season's "Final Problem," are co-creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss finally giving up their version of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic?

Last year, the two have assured fans they are going to continue doing the series. "We're all constantly thrilled, and amazed again by people's enthusiasm for it," says Mark Gatiss in an interview with Digital Spy, "we hope to carry on as long as we can." The writer and actor for Mycroft Holmes were confident that they can keep making it.

However, today, the co-creators are having doubts about the detective's comeback. Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman who play Sherlock Holmes and John Watson, respectively, are both busy with other commitments. Gatiss, besides writing is also an actor in his own right. His acting projects are making it difficult for him to write for "Sherlock." Lastly, although he is about to let go off another hit series called "Doctor Who," Moffat has other projects already planned ahead. The key players are just too busy for "Sherlock" season 5 for now.

Despite these problems, Moffat and Gatiss can't stop ideas from coming in. Both writers are massive Conan Doyle fans, so of course they do talk about it. According to Moffat, Gatiss have always wanted to do the story of "The Red-Headed League" and "The Engineer's Thumb." The writer also added "There's an element of 'The Greek Interpreter' that I think is really exciting, which hasn't been done."

So far, it looks like the creators are still unsure about how to answer the fate of "Sherlock" season 5. With Gatiss and Moffat still setting in the real deal about the series' future, their ideas prove that there are still a lot of stories to explore. With over 60 stories to be adapted, Sherlock and John's story has a lot more to offer.