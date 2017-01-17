'Silence': A Challenging Story of Christian Persecution in Old Japan

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Religious Freedom Day" is observed each year on Jan. 16.

This year, perhaps surprisingly, Hollywood has given us a reminder of why the principle of religious freedom is so important — to avoid the persecution of religious dissenters that has stained so much of world history.

Based on the 1966 novel by Shusaku Endo, director Martin Scorsese's new film Silence takes place in 17th-century Japan. Although fictional, the story is based on some real characters and rooted in an actual historical epoch — the time of the "Kakure Kirishitan," or "hidden Christians."

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/christian-persecution-religious-freedom-silence-movie-review-172852/#8D8FL8SiqeVY2WkT.99