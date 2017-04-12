'Sister Wives' News: Robyn Brown Calls Out 'Tabloids,' Slams Pregnancy, Divorce Rumors

(Photo: Facebook/sisterwives)

"Sister Wives" star Robyn Brown took to Twitter to call out "tabloids" that have been repeating reports that purported best friend Kendra Pollard revealed details about Brown's pregnancy and plans to divorce husband Kody. With a tweet, Brown sets the record straight — she is not pregnant, she's not planning on divorcing Kody, nor is Kendra her friend or someone she talks to at all.

Robyn shared her thoughts about the recent reports that she was considering leaving her husband, Kody Brown, even as she just found out that she's pregnant with another child. Her rebuttal was direct to the point.

Hey tabloids! Kendra is NOT my friend and I don't talk to her. Ever. Period. I am not pregnant and I am not divorcing Kody. All lies! — Robyn Brown (@LuvgvsUwngs) April 11, 2017

Having called the reports "all lies," and the news outlets repeating them as "tabloids," Robyn Brown has officially denied the rumors that were circulating the internet gossip sites.

Brown's twitter announcement has inspired support from her fans, who rallied to encourage her for clearing up the rumors that are being reported online. @CrissyDuarte replied to Brown's statement, saying "This is why I always go to the families twitter accounts to get the real stories. How do they come up with this stuff?" @CrissyDuarte asked.

Meri Brown, Kody's first wife, also backed her up through Twitter as well. "Haha you saw that one too? I had to laugh when I walked through the store today and saw it! People seriously need to get a life!" Meri said.

Even as Robyn Brown is denying the reports being posted online, more speculations are popping up and being reported by the International Business Times. According to the rumor being spread around by some news outlets out there, Kody was said to be considering, among other things, adding a fifth wife into the family.

Fans of the polygamous family can catch all episodes of "Sister Wives" on TLC Go.