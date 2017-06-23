'Skull and Bones' Single-Player Story Mode News: Ubisoft Confims Narrative Arc Apart from PvP Mode

Ubisoft primarily focused on the multiplayer or player vs. player mode when it showcased "Skull and Bones" at the recent E3. A representative of the French publishing company confirmed the swashbuckling game will also feature a single-player mode, which will give gamers more options to explore and enjoy.

Speaking with PC Gamer, the company's rep said "Skull and Bones" will have a narrative storyline. "In this campaign, players will encounter iconic characters and memorable rival pirates," the Ubisoft insider said.

What's more, the player vs. player mode and competition among multiplayers that were demonstrated at the E3 are just but teases and the "tip of the iceberg." While gamers already saw the Loot Hunt, a treasure hunting challenge, as well as the player battles on the Disputed Waters sections, there's still more that haven't been unveiled.

Ubisoft already hinted about the single-player narrative during the E3 demonstration. The company also implied that the game will be an open world. Gamers who look forward to enjoying "Skull and Bones" but do not like the PvP mode will like this open world and single-player narrative option.

As a tactical adventure game involving piracy and naval warfare, players will assume the character of a pirate captain within the game. They can either set sail alone or join a campaign where they have to choose five other online players or allies for the multiplayer option. They can also choose to engage players in an online battle to gain more loots or points and dominance.

Players will also have to learn wind positioning, assemble mortars and other weapons or amass other ships in order to advance and succeed in the competitions. Ubisoft will be opening the beta access in a few weeks.

"Skull and Bones" will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows for PC gamers sometime in the third or fourth quarter of 2017. Check out the gameplay in this teaser below.