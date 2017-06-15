'Sonic Forces' Release Date, Gameplay News: Players Can Create and Customize Their Own Hero

This year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) would not have been complete without Sega. The company gave fans a thorough peek at their upcoming game, "Sonic Forces." What will Sonic get into this time?

Youtube/Nintendo Sonic's new adversaries on the upcoming game "Sonic Forces."

In the trailer that Sega revealed for "Sonic Forces" at E3 2017, fans saw the familiar blue hedgehog dashing his way through the screen as he defeats his enemy. Although Sonic is looking pretty swell on his new adventure, one major detail stood out in the entire trailer.

"Sonic Forces" will allow character customization for players. As can be seen from the video, the players' character that will be fighting alongside Sonic can be customizable. The trailer showed players that they can now change their Avatar's headgear, gloves, shoes, body suit, skin color and even add accessories like eyeglasses. This feature will definitely add the player's personality into the game, making it more of a personal experience.

Aside from this new custom feature, another thing that stood out from the trailer is Sonic and the Avatar's new band of enemies. In "Sonic Forces," after the blue hedgehog failed to defeat Dr, Eggman, the latter manages to control almost the entire world with his own army. Leading this band of baddies is the Doctor's personal group of henchman composed of Shadow the Hedgehog, Metal Sonic, Chaos and Zavok. Aside from them, a new menace was also seen in the "Sonic Forces" trailer at E3 2017. A mysterious character called Infinite has joined Dr. Eggman's army, glowing in red energy ready to strike whoever comes his way. What will this new enemy bring to Sonic's new adventure?

Aside from them, a new menace was also seen in the "Sonic Forces" trailer at E3 2017. A mysterious character called Infinite has joined Dr. Eggman's army, glowing in red energy and ready to strike at whoever comes his way. What will this new enemy bring to Sonic's new adventure?

"Sonic Forces" is developed by the Sonic Team and published by Sega. The game is said to mark the return of the Classic Sonic and Modern Sonic. It also commemorates the series' 25th anniversary. The upcoming game is scheduled to be released this year for the Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.