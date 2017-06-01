'South Park: The Fractured but Whole' Release Date: Game Drops in October, Scheduled for E3 Appearance

"South Park" Fans have been waiting a long time for "South Park: The Fractured but Whole," the follow-up video game to 2014's "South Park: The Stick of Truth." With a release date finally revealed, it is expected that more of the game will be showcased at the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Facebook/southpark'South Park: The Fractured but Whole' will be released on Oct. 17.

"South Park: The Fractured but Whole" has been delayed twice. It was originally slated for a 2016 release, but it was then moved to the first quarter of 2017. However, in early 2017, its date was postponed once again.

Finally, after a long wait, Ubisoft announced in May that the game would arrive in October of this year. It is unknown why the game suffered so many delays, but The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision noted that it was likely due to its monumental script, as well as creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone's aim, to produce flawless gameplay.

With E3 just around the corner, fans are expecting to see "South Park: The Fractured but Whole" at the event. They can rest assured, though, as Ubisoft already announced that the game will make an appearance, though not much else is known about the upcoming title.

The announcement of the game's release date came with another surprise in the form of a trailer. It featured the return of Cartman's the Coon and his team of crime-fighting superheroes that consisted of his friends.

The trailer opened with the whole town in a panic as a vigilante was apparently wreaking havoc with his fart power. People who have been attacked by the farting hero have visible bruises and wounds.

However, it looked like one of the South Park kids turned against his friends, as it was revealed that Butters had accepted a cash bribe in order to take out Cartman and the rest of the gang.

"South Park: The Fractured but Whole" will be released on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on Oct. 17, while season 21 of "South Park" will premiere on Aug. 23 on Comedy Central.

Watch the trailer below: