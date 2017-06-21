'Spider-Man: Homecoming' News: A Conversation Starter and a Different Take on the Superhero

Considering society's current preference on watching superhero movies, it should not be a surprise that "Spider-Man: Homecoming" has claimed social media's attention. Garnering thousands of new conversations, the upcoming film is expected to be a box office hit.

According to reports, ComScore, a media measurement firm, has reported that "Spider-Man: Homecoming" has started 93,000 new conversations last week. The data came from their PreAct service. Through this service, ComScore is able to help clients gauge the health of a film's strength in marketing. In doing so, the production crew can adjust accordingly in order to ensure that the movie is properly advertised.

Garnering 2.18 million new conversations since its announcement, the statistics of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" has set the fans' expectations high. Many have gone and watched the trailer, nitpicking every detail possible. Screen Rant opines that although it is a definite conversation starter, the trailer is not without flaws, what with the heavy spoilers that were pointed out by critics and fans.

Sony and Marvel's creation is directed by Jon Watts. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" follows the events of "Captain America: Civil War" where the friendly neighborhood hero was recruited by eccentric Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). The film picks up where the title's hero was left after the events of the feud between Captain America and Iron Man.

More than showcasing the skills and abilities of Spider-Man, who is played by Tom Holland, the film features him in a reality-grounded plot where he attempts to juggle high school and his responsibilities as a superhero. It is definitely a different take compared to the other films that feature Spider-Man. Toby Maguire portrayed the hero as someone who discovers he has powers and how it affects all the decisions he makes when it comes to his relationships with others. Andrew Garfield played as the Spider-Man who is also a man in love. This time, Holland shows a different side as the film explores what a high school student and superhero does when he needs to balance two different lives with equally different responsibilities.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" is set to land in theaters on July 7.