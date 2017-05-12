'Star Wars Episode 8' Plot News: Luke Skywalker's Story Is Central to New Film

The older, disillusioned Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill, could be set to rack up the minutes onscreen for the latest movie of the "Star Wars" franchise. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is slated to come to theaters on Dec. 15.

Youtube/Star WarsA screengrab from the first official trailer of "Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi" on the movie series' official Youtube channel.

Luke Skywalker fans who have been expecting to see more of him from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" could be in for a treat, as movie director Rian Johnson hints at his major role in the upcoming "Star Wars: the Last Jedi," according to Digital Spy.

Starting with the trailer, it's immediately obvious that Luke Skywalker will be a focus of attention for the new "Star Wars" movie. In fact, with "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" starting right where "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ended, Skywalker might be one of the first characters to be seen right off the bat as the new movie starts.

According to Business Insider, Johnson and the production team took Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, to the location where the last scene of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" was filmed. That location was Skellig Michael, the island in the final scene, and the crew filmed an extended scene on the spot with the two actors.

Johnson said that the extended segment will be the opening of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." "I don't want to skip ahead [after] that last moment of 'Episode VII.' I want to see what happens next," Johnson said.

So Luke Skywalker will be front and center from the get-go of the new "Star Wars" movie. From the trailer, Luke said that "it's time for the Jedi to end." The new movie will supply the missing pieces to explain why the Jedi felt that the order is no longer needed in the galaxy.

Ever since the betrayal by his nephew Ben, who became Kylo Ren, Luke has been a non-factor in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" as he exiled himself on Ahch-To.

Now, Rian Johnson put the new film to resolve the question of Luke Skywalker's allegiance. "Figuring out where [Luke's] head was at was the very first thing I had to do when writing the movie," the director told Entertainment Weekly. "I had to crack this. And it had to be something for me that first and foremost made sense," Johnson added.